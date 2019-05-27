Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Clavelle. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Barbara Ann Clavelle, age 85, the former Barbara Parker, who passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Pastor James Craft, of Calvary Baptist Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Clavelle was a native and a lifelong resident of Carencro, where she lived most of her life. She loved working in her yard and gardening. Barbara was previously employed with General Motors and retired after thirty years of service. She was a parishioner of Calvary Baptist Church in Lafayette. Survivors include one son, Darrel Wayne Clavelle and his wife, Beth, of Carencro; one granddaughter, Wendy Fryer and her husband, Keith; and one great grandchild whom she loved and adored, Lilah Ann. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-one years, Earl Clavelle; her parents, Todd Parker and the former, Irene Elizabeth Liles; and two sisters, Bonnie Reeves and Betty Parker Hariu. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Terry Melancon, Keith Fryer, Todd Hariu, Glenn Thibodeaux, Glenn Bernard and Mike Arnaud.

