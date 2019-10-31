Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Comeaux Domingue. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Rosary 11:00 AM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Barbara Ann Domingue, age 75, the former Barbara Ann Comeaux, who passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mrs. Domingue was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. She was employed with Swifty Foods for 20+ years. Barbara loved to play bourrée on weeknights with her girlfriends. She also loved to go to the casino, especially Beau Rivage. She was a huge fan of LSU and the New Orleans Saints. The family would like to offer their gratitude to their son Donovan and daughter-in-law, Alicia, who came from Georgia regularly to check on them. They would also like to extend a special thanks to all of their friends who came over to support them in their time of need, as well as the wonderful care they received from Hope Hospice. Survivors include her husband, Donvey Domingue; one son, Donovan Domingue and his wife, Alicia Gregory, of Gray, GA; one daughter, Angela Arceneaux and her husband, Steve, of Cankton; one brother, Joseph Comeaux of Carencro; five grandchildren, Lyra Domingue, Natalie Richardson and her husband Ryan, Jacob Hoover, and Jacqueline Haines and her husband Scott; and one great-grandson, Archer Richardson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daley Comeaux, and the former Inez Noel Comeaux. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 am until time of service on Monday. Pallbearers will be Joseph Comeaux, Donovan Domingue, Alicia Gregory, Steve Arceneaux, Jacob Hoover, and Bobby Richard. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019

