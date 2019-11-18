Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Mallet. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Ms. Barbara Ann Mallet, 78, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 3:00PM at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Corey LaVergne to serve as the Celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 9:00AM until 2:45PM with a recitation of the rosary at 12:00PM. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Mallet passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the St. Joseph Carpenter House. She was well known as a tremendous homemaker and kept up her home to the highest standards. Ms. Barbara was an animal lover and enjoyed the companionship of her dog Itsy. She also enjoyed visiting the casino and was always very lucky. She is survived by her sons, David Mallet and wife Monica of Coteau, Terry Mallet and wife Lisa of New Iberia, Shane Mallet of New Iberia; grandchildren, Britany Mallet of Lafayette, Amber Mallet of Lafayette, Chase Mallet and wife Shay of Youngsville, Cody Mallet and fiancé Sara Melancon of Coteau, Raven Camacho and husband Tyler of New Iberia, Angelle Mallet of Duson, Tren Mallet of New Iberia; great grandchildren, Paisley and Bradley Camacho, Carson, Keith, Tanner and Tucker Mallet, Myra Stoltz; one brother, Ricky Legnon and wife Cathy of Coteau; and daughter-in-law, Sarah Mallet of New Iberia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Mallet; son, Larry Mallet; parents, Lawrence and Odile Legnon; siblings, Lawrence Legnon Jr., Linda Bell. Upholding the honor of Pallbearers are Terry Mallet, Shane Mallet, Keith Mallet, Carson Mallet, Amber Mallet, Chase Mallet and Cody Mallet. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Carpenter House and Grace Hospice for their care and compassion.

