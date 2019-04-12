Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Racca Hoffpauir. View Sign

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 15, 2019 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Barbara Ann Racca Hoffpauir, 66, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Rev. Jimmy Broussard, pastor of First Presbyterian Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm and Monday from 8:00 am to the time of service at 11:00 am. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Sunday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Kenneth Wayne Hoffpauir of Crowley; two daughters, Donielle Marie Hoffpauir Baudoin of Crowley, and Karla Rae Hoffpauir Wulf and her husband William of Crowley; her mother, Lillian Trahan Racca of Crowley; five siblings, Roice James Racca, Linda Fay Racca Vail, Lester Charles Racca, Edna Delores Vail, and Jessica Racca; six grandchildren, Ashleigh Marie Baudoin, Madison Paige Baudoin, Abigail Marie Wulf, Gabrielle Renee Wulf, Allen Wayne Wulf, and Rebecca Ann Wulf; and one great-grandchild, Eliza Jane Grant. Mrs. Hoffpauir is preceded in death by her father, Onezime Leroy Racca; sister, Jesse Racca; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Amont Baudoin Racca; and her maternal grandparents, Darius and Edna Landry Trahan.

301 N. Ave. F

Crowley , LA 70526

