Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336

In loving memory of BB. A private family gathering was conducted for Barbara Boutte "BB" Leleux, age 82, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Family Chapel with Deacon Wade Broussard officiating. Entombment followed at Holy Family Cemetery. A native and long-time resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Leleux died on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2:30 a.m. at her residence. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years helping to ensure the success of the Leleux family business. She was a beautiful woman inside and out and was honored as Miss Iberia in 1954. She was witty, thoughtful, very independent, and resilient. A kind-hearted soul who preferred to live a quiet simple life. "BB" was a lover of books and usually read more than one at a time while forever working a crossword puzzle from the newspaper. She also enjoyed dancing and traveling with the love of her life, "Chick," until his passing in 1988. Caring for her plants and being outside in her flowerbeds brought her great pleasure. She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and friend who concerned herself with the needs of others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her brother Terry Boutte and his wife Cathy of Broussard, Louisiana; daughters Denise Leleux Coor of Paris, Arkansas, Kellie Leleux Faulk and her husband Jeffrey Faulk of Statesville, North Carolina; her son Dwayne Leleux and wife Dana of Dallas, Texas, and former daughter-in-law, Alice Leleux of New Iberia; son Mike Leleux and his wife Cindy Leleux of Youngsville; her grandchildren Holly Thubron and her husband Stephen of Morgantown, West Virginia, Thomas Coor of Little Canada, Minnesota, Dr. Kayla-Leleux LaBarge and her husband Brandon of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Matthew D. Leleux of Tyler, Texas, Demi Leleux of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Jardin Leleux of Seattle, Washington and Jacob Leleux of Dallas, Texas, Hannah Faulk of Portland, Oregon, Sarah Faulk of Raleigh, North Carolina, Jared and Nathan Faulk both of Statesville, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband Dorres "Chick" Leleux, her mother, Hazel Delcambre Boutte Kucera of New Iberia, her father, Howard Boutte of Abbeville and sister-in-law Yvette Martin Boutte of New Iberia and son-in-law Daniel Coor Sr. of Baton Rouge. The family prefers memorials be sent to Arc of Acadiana, 6400 Hwy. 90 West, New Iberia, LA. 70560 and Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA. 70503. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at In loving memory of BB. A private family gathering was conducted for Barbara Boutte "BB" Leleux, age 82, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Family Chapel with Deacon Wade Broussard officiating. She was preceded in death by her husband Dorres "Chick" Leleux, her mother, Hazel Delcambre Boutte Kucera of New Iberia, her father, Howard Boutte of Abbeville and sister-in-law Yvette Martin Boutte of New Iberia and son-in-law Daniel Coor Sr. of Baton Rouge. The family prefers memorials be sent to Arc of Acadiana, 6400 Hwy. 90 West, New Iberia, LA. 70560 and Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA. 70503. 