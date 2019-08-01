Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Moreau. View Sign Service Information Sibille Funeral Home 2309 George Drive Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-948-6523 Wake 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sibille Funeral Home 2309 George Drive Opelousas , LA View Map Prayer Service 6:30 PM Sibille Funeral Home 2309 George Drive Opelousas , LA View Map Funeral Mass 1:30 PM St. Charles Borremeo Church Grand Coteau , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Religious of the Sacred Heart, Barbara Moreau, died July 27, 2019, in Grand Coteau, Louisiana. Sister Barbara Moreau was born on June 10, 1938, in New Orleans, Louisiana to John Herbert Moreau, Sr., and Una Bernadette Lalonde. She served in administration and taught in Sacred Heart Schools in St. Louis, and Saint Charles, Missouri, and Grand Coteau, Louisiana. She was conference manager at the Center for Educational Design and Communication at the Stuart Center in Washington, D.C., and handled hospitality at the provincial office in St. Louis. Sister Moreau is survived by her sister, Paula Chachere (Gerald) of Opelousas, Louisiana; a brother, John Moreau (Ann) of Metairie, Louisiana; her nieces, Catherine Chachere, Phyllis Chachere Lowe (Dennis) and Catherine Casey (Robert); her nephews, Kevin A. Chachere and Robert Moreau (Devin); her great nieces, Olivia Lowe, Mary Helen Lowe and Viola Casey; her great nephew, Victor Lowe and her Sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart. A funeral Mass for Sister Moreau will be celebrated at St. Charles Borremeo Church in Grand Coteau, Louisiana on Saturday, August 3, at 1:30 p.m. A reception and opportunity to share memories will follow the liturgy. The reception will be at the Sunset Community Center, on Boudreaux Street, Sunset, Louisiana. A wake will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, 5:00-8:00 pm, at Sibille Funeral Home, in Opelousas, Louisiana. A prayer service will begin at 6:30 pm followed by sharing of memories. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63108.

