Funeral Services will be conducted for Barbara Rush Green on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 12:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Craig Davis and Rev. Pamela Roy officiating the services. Interment will follow the services at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at David Funeral Home, until closing at 8:00 PM. An Eastern Star Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 8:00 AM until the time of services. Barbara Rush Green, age 85, was born to Edwin Wright and Charlotte Holcombe Rush on April 25, 1933, in Delcambre, La. She passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 4:46 AM at Camelot Nursing Facility in Broussard, La. Barbara was a part of the tourism industry for 25 years as a hotel manager. She also was an active member of the Eastern Star Organization, Steven Ministers and a member of the 1st United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful healthcare provider, sitting with the infirmed who were in need of loving and gentle care during their time of need. She also loved her family dearly and enjoyed loving and spoiling her grand and great grand-babies. Barbara is survived by Phil T. Green and his wife Connie V. Green, Timothy W. Green, Robert G. Green and his wife Kay C. Green and one sister, Rev. Pamela Roy and her husband Victor Roy. Serving as Pallbearers are Michael Green, Gabe Green, Benjamin Green, Matthew Green, Timothy Green, Phil Green, and Robert Green. She is preceded in death by her husband Leo Green; her parents, Edwin Wright and Charlotte Holcombe Rush; one son John W. Green; two sisters, Sallie Andre and Patricia Viator; and one grandson, J. W. Green.

