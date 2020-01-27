Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Sue "Barbee" Underwood. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Sue "Barbee" Underwood, 63 of Lafayette, LA, passed away on January 13, 2020 in her home following a long illness. Barbee is survived by her parents, five siblings, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many friends. Barbee was born in Oklahoma City on August 15, 1956 to Jim and Nancy Underwood. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1974 and the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL at Lafayette) in 1981 with a degree in horticulture. She used her knowledge and love of plants throughout her career, working at Teaks' Nursery, the Gardens, and All Seasons. For several years she owned her own nursery, the Blue Daisy. Barbee was a gifted musician and composer, generously sharing her love of music and her songs with family and friends. In recent years, she took up drawing and leaves behind dozens of notebooks filled with beautiful nature-themed creations. She valued time with family and friends and she nurtured those relationships. She loved animals (especially dachshunds), movies, music, and nurturing her home gardens. She leaves behind a legacy of true kindness, acceptance of others, and finding joy in a simple life. A celebration of Barbee's life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1:00- 4:00 PM at The Room at Corner, 3103 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, the , or Acadiana Humane Society.

