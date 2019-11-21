Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Thomas Romero. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887 Visitation 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM David Funeral Home - Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM David Funeral Home - Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Anne Catholic Church Youngsville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara Thomas Romero,80, will be at 1:00PM Saturday November 23, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville with Father Michael Russo officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anne Mausoleum. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Lafayette Friday November 22, 2019 from 10:00AM until 9:00PM with singing of the rosary at 6:00PM. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8:00AM until service time. Barbara, a native and resident of Lafayette, passed away Thursday November 21, 2019 at the Carpenter House in Lafayette. She loved the outdoors and camping and she was a member of the Bayou Carlin Camping Club. She loved spending time with her family especially her Tuesday play dates with her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping with her sister and her trips to the casino. She is survived by her son Lee Romero and wife Mona of Youngsville, her daughters Tammy Romero Duhon of Lafayette, Melanie Romero Falgout and husband Shane of Lafayette and Angela Grossie and husband Mike of Youngsville, a brother Robert Thomas and wife Anna of Erath and a sister Dorothy Vincent and husband Jimmy of Lafayette, 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Liefy J. Romero Sr., and her parents Edwin and Verna Menard Thomas. Serving as her Pallbearers will be Tristan Falgout, Steven Grossie, Jeremy Romero, Nicholas Romero, Ryan Romero and Damon Romero. Serving as her Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Thomas, Jimmy Vincent and Kenneth Reaux. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements 316 Youngsville Hwy. Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019

