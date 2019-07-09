Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Whitling Hall Powell. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Whitling Hall Powell, 79, joined Our Lord and Savior July 7, 2019 at her Lafayette home. Barbara is survived by her four daughters Carol Ann Powell of Ruston, LA, Robin and Troy Champeaux of Anacortes, WA, Terri Lynn and Steven Boudreaux of Navarre Beach, FL, and Peggy and Jonathan Pryor of Ruston, LA. Seven grandchildren Haley Strozier, Tara Holtzclaw, Beatty Strozier, Brock and Josh Boudreaux, Thomas and Robin Pryor and one great-grandchild, Tripp Scott. She was the daughter of the late Morgan G. and Helen Hall. She is preceded in death by Thomas W. Powell, her husband of 51 years. She was also preceded in death by her brother John Whitling Hall of Shreveport, LA. Barbara resided in New Iberia, LA for 37 years where she was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She became a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Wistari Chapter #61 of New Iberia on November 16, 1967. Barbara served as Worthy Matron in 1973. She became a lifetime member in 2012. Barbara was a book keeper for Cable Contractors, Inc. She also worked for Abdallas for 10 years as a sales associate. Barbara's main joy was taking care of her family. She was a loving wife to the late Tommy Powell. They were high school sweethearts and were married on Dec. 17, 1960. Barbara was an outstanding mother as well as a mother-in-law. Barbara was a sweet, caring and loving lady to all. Barbara is now in the arms of Our Savior. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Lafayette, LA. Visitation will be held at Delhomme Funeral Home of Lafayette, LA on Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm and will resume on Friday from 10 am to 1:30 pm. The Order of Eastern Star service will be held at 7:30 pm Thursday. Pallbearers will be Sheriff Louis "Brother" Ackal, Brock Boudreaux, Josh Boudreaux, Glenn Carlson, Troy Champeaux, Thomas Pryor and Beatty Strozier. Honorary Pallbearers are Steven Boudreaux and Jonathan Pryor. Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Mrs. Powell to the First Baptist Church of Lafayette, 1100 Lee Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501.

