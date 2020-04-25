Baron J. Bayard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Baron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A private graveside service will be held for Mr. Baron Bayard Sr., 84, on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Beau Pre Mausoleum with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Family and friends can stream the service at approximately 1:00PM by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/BaronBayard/. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Baron passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Bayard was a retiree of Texaco Oil after 27 years of service and took great pride in his career. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing at the casino. Mr. Bayard was a 1954 graduate of St. Peter's College and served in the Army National Guard from 1955 to 1961. He is survived by his children, Katherine Broussard and husband Keith of New Iberia, John A. Bayard and wife Nanette of New Iberia, Sherry B. Champagne and husband Karl of New Iberia, Marjorie "Nikki" Poirrier and husband Mark of New Iberia; nine grandchildren, Keisha Aker and husband Matt of Florida, Alicia Sherwood and husband Kevin of Montana, Keith Broussard Jr. of New Iberia, Laura Bayard of Oregon, Cecil Bayard and wife Sarah of New Iberia, Broc J. Richard and wife Dawn of New Iberia, Brittney Landry and husband Ty of New Iberia, Ashley Hebert and husband Colby of New Orleans, and Ridge M. Poirrier and fiancée Grethel Aguirre of New Iberia; and 21 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and great grandson, Abram Hebert due on May 17th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Alicia Lopez Bayard, son, Baron J. Bayard Jr.; parents, Beverly and Bernice Bayard; and two brothers, Donald and Gerald Bayard. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Keith Broussard Jr., Broc J. Richard, Cecil Bayard, Ridge Poirrier and Mark Poirrier. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Carl Ditch and his staff for the compassionate care over the years, and Acadian Hospice and staff, especially Laura Brown for her commitment in his daily care. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Baron's honor to Acadian Hospice, 413 Travis St. Ste. 100, Lafayette, La. 70503 or the Lydia Cancer Association, P.O. Box 731, Lydia, La. 70569. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved