Funeral services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Batmost "Pop" Lormand, age 87, who passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Callie Stelly, Neva Stelly and Doris LeBlanc. Giftbearers will be Laurie Lormand and Kennedy Lormand. Mr. Lormand was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. He was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church where he was an Usher. A veteran of the military, Mr. Lormand proudly served his country as a medic in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post 5153. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards each week with his friends. Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, the former Geraldine Ann Naquin of Arnaudville; one son, Kerry Lormand of Arnaudville; two daughters, Lisa Lormand of Scott and Darla Lormand of Arnaudville; one daughter-in-law, Laurie Lormand of Arnaudville; five grandchildren, Jarrid Breaux, Justin Breaux, Dakotah Thibodeaux, Landon Lormand and Kennedy Lormand; two great grandchildren, Alexis Breaux and Ryker Breaux; two brothers, Adrien Lormand and his wife, Edwina, of Arnaudville and Burton Lormand and his wife, Teresa, of Breaux Bridge; three sisters, Lovena Marks of Cecilia, Louella Olivier and her husband, Remi, and Helen Broussard and her husband, Garry, all of Arnaudville; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Michon Lormand Hashman; his parents, Eustache Lormand Sr. and the former Helen Taylor both natives of Arnaudville; three brothers, Joseph Lormand and his wife, Lorena "Sis," Bruno Lormand, and Eustache "Tache" Lormand Jr.; and two sisters, Adrienne Lalonde and Phyllis Trahan and her husband, Leopold Sr. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home by Beatrice Zerangue and Leatrice Meche. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 1:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Kerry Lormand, Darla Lormand, Jarrid Breaux, Justin Breaux, Dakotah Thibodeaux and Landon Lormand. Honorary pallbearers will be Adrien Lormand, Burton Lormand, Remi Olivier, Kenneth Olivier and Neal Olivier. 