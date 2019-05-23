Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Clay. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:30PM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mrs. Beatrice Clay who passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the funeral. Beatrice was born to the late Clarence and Enola Clay of Carencro, LA. She lived most of her adult life in Arnaudville, LA, where she created many everlasting memories with her family and friends. Beatrice leaves many loving and comforting memories to her daughter; Mary (Leroy) Broussard of Cecilia, LA, and Scotty (Pam) Toliver of Lafayette, LA, two brothers; Horace Clay of Carencro, LA, and Harold Clay of Lafayette, LA, seven sisters; Buenice Sinegal of Midwest City, OK, Mary Louanna Bruno, Genevieve Amune, Linda (Thomas) Mouton, Barbara Andrus, and Mary Brenella Nero, all of Lafayette LA and Marie Elaine Simpson of Katy, TX. She also leaves to mourn her; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her daughter; Laverna Maria Stovall, parents; Clarence and Enola Clay, brothers; Chester and Laurence Clay, sister; Verlie Clay, nephew; Jacoby Andrus and a very special person; Richard Toliver. The rosary will be said at 11am. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 23 to May 25, 2019

