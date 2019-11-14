Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Noel Kidder. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Beatrice Kidder, age 95, the former Beatrice Noel, who passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Readers will be Barbara Hebert and Danielle Kidder Daniels. Giftbearers will be Heather Figueirdo and Stacy Lagneaux. The songs will be Amazing Grace, Ave Maria, The Old Rugged Cross and I Will Go See You One Day (French). Mrs. Kidder was a native and resident of Arnaudville all of her life, where she was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. Survivors include three sons, Leon James Kidder and his wife, Jeanette, of Port Barre, Leonard Louis Kidder and Patrick Neil Kidder and his wife, Melissa, all of Arnaudville; three daughters, Loretta Anne K. Marks and her husband, Harold, of Arnaudville, Elizabeth Louise K. Phillips and her husband, Lowell, of Luling and Linda Marie K. Cortez and her husband, Darrell, of Carencro; sixteen grandchildren, Jessica Arnaud and her husband, Dennis, Charlene Taylor and her husband, Kim, Christopher Marks and his wife, Dawn, Matthew Marks and his wife, Chetta, Gregory Marks and his wife, Katie, Ramona Richard and her husband, Guy, Celeste Hebert and her husband, Chad, Danielle Kidder-Daniels and her husband, Michael, Courtney Kidder, Guilbert M. Dupre and his wife, Heather, Adam Blake Kidder, Tanner Renee Kidder, Kelly Nichole Kidder Mayfield and her husband, Robert, Bridgett Marie Kidder Willson and her husband, David, Heather Figueiredo and her husband, Mario, and Stacy Lagneaux and her husband, Robert; thirty great grandchildren; two great, great, grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth Noel of Arnaudville and Odile Noel Sasso of Melrose Park, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Kidder; her parents, Dominick Noel and the former, Adella Meche; one grandchild, Fredrick Dupre; four brothers, Felix Noel, Pierre Noel, Daniel Noel and Hubert Noel, Sr.; and three sisters, Florence Noel Deville, Anna Belle Noel Lanie and Agnes Noel Carrow. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home by Beatrice Zerangue. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Patrick Kidder, Leonard Kidder, James Kidder, Christopher Marks, Guilbert M. Dupre and Mario Figueiredo. 