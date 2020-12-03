A Memorial Mass will be held for Beau James Poirrier, 36, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00PM at Our Lady of Prompt Succor with Fr. Brian Harrington officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery. A native and lifelong resident of Coteau, Beau passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. Beau loved to cook. He was incredibly talented and could prepare anything. He was also a talented accordion player and enjoyed playing Cajun French music especially Wayne Toups songs. He was an animal lover and was always with his beloved boxer, Tank. Beau never knew a stranger, he was outgoing and enjoyed talking and meet new people. He is survived by his father, Brent James Poirrier Sr. of Coteau; siblings, Brent James Poirrier Jr. and wife Laynee of Coteau, Brad Poirrier and wife Liza of Coteau, Brenda Hite and husband Donald of Coteau; nieces and nephews, Tony Poirrier, Cheyenne Poirrier, Alayna Poirrier, Chloe Poirrier, Zoey Poirrier, Sara Poirrier, Dalayna Hite; great nephew, Maverick Migues; fiancée, Falon Broussard and her two children, Thelma Broussard and Gerald Broussard all of Kaplan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Felps Poirrier; paternal grandparents, Ridge and Shirley Poirrier; and maternal grandparents, Charles and Therese Felps. In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
