10 AM Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery, for Becky Draughon, 80, who passed away peacefully with her family by her side Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2019 in Lafayette. Reverend Dr. Robert K. Miller, Pastor of First Lutheran Church in Lafayette, will conduct the services. Becky is survived by her children, Steve Draughon and his wife Lisa, Lisa Justice and her husband Bill, Laurie Hodge, and Shane Draughon and his wife Caroline; thirteen grandchildren Logan, Keri, Jennifer, Kyle, Jake, Laura, Cody, Amy, Jada, Hunter, Madi, Vivian, and Zachary; eleven great grandchildren, with two on the way; three sisters, Dorothy "Frankie" Charlesworth and her husband Jack, Cathy "Sis" Myers and her husband Bill, and Margaret "Peggy" Hayes; and one brother, James "Jim" Gibbons and his wife Donna; one son-in-law Steve Cumbaa. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Draughon; her daughter, Sandi Cumbaa; her son, John Robert Draughon; her father, John A. Dixon; her mother Margaret Beck Gibbons and stepfather James Gibbons; her sister, Kay Hay, and two grandchildren, Avery Shayne Draughon and Dustin Cade Draughon, MD. Born in New Cumberland, West Virginia on November 16, 1938, Becky married her sweetheart, Ralph, and was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, raising and nurturing her children. She and her family were life long members of First Lutheran Church. Becky enjoyed raising exotic birds, spoiling grandchildren, and her part time work with Vermilionville and Cajundome. Known affectionately as "G-Maw", she was a loving person with a genuine soul, enjoying the company of people and truly devoted to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Becky Lee Draughon to Love INC of Lafayette, 860D Ridge Road, Duson, Louisiana, 70529. A heartfelt appreciation is made to the entire staff of Bridgeway Hospice, especially her nurse Joy, for the tender care, compassion, and guidance given during our time of need.

