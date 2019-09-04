Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Belinda Sue Peterson Brasseaux. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 for our beloved sister, aunt, and friend who passed away peacefully at The Carpenter House in Lafayette, LA after a series of health issues over the last few years. She was born in New Orleans, LA to Henry Thamar Peterson, Sr. and Bernice Levron Peterson. She was the only daughter among two brothers and one half brother. They moved to Lafayette, LA in 1956 because her father, who was a mechanic, took an oilfield job with Johnson Testers. She was a 1966 graduate of Northside High School and upon graduation became employed with Bell Realty. After a couple of years, she would go to work with BellSouth and continue working there until her early retirement from them due to complications related to being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She worked in sales and was considered a model employee. She won numerous awards and was flown all over the country as a representative for the company and to help train other employees. She was known as Belinda, Aunt Sue Sue, and Aunt Belinda to the many people in her life who were blessed to know her. She gave generously to all those she loved, including the animals in her life. From Cricket, to Fat Dog and Lucy, to Jerry Lee, and Zeke, Bubba and Daisy, her furry children put the spark in her eyes and brought her true joy and fulfillment. Survivors include her older brother, Henry T. Peterson, Jr., and his wife, Shirley, their children, Kevin R. Peterson (Darlene) and Karen Peterson Broussard (David) and their son, Dawson Broussard, her niece, Carrie Orgeron Knowles and children, David Tadlock and Amber Wallace, and her niece, Thereasa Orgeron Anderson and her daughter, Brandy Prickett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Brasseaux, her parents, Henry T. Peterson, Sr. and Bernice L. Peterson, her older half-brother, Douglas Orgeron and her younger brother, Charles Wayne Peterson. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Belinda Sue Peterson Brasseaux by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com Ms. Belinda Sue Perterson Brasseaux and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA (337) 330-8006. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019

