Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bella Guilbeau Dantin. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Catholic Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA for Bella Theresa Marie Dantin (née Guilbeau), 88, who passed away Saturday, June 22nd in Pensacola, FL. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, June 29th from 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Deacon Art Bakeler will officiate. Bella was born in Golden Meadow, LA in Lafourche Parish, where she lived until the age of 37. The adventure of her life was to live abroad from 1968-1985, with her husband and children, in Portuguese West Africa, Brazil, the Philippines, India, Germany and The Netherlands. Following her years abroad, Bella was a 30-year resident of Lafayette and was a parishioner of St Jules Catholic Church. Bella is survived by her four children, Theresa Urness and her husband Michael, of Fredericksburg, IA, Patricia Blair and her husband Chas, of Cypress, TX, Mitchel Dantin and his wife Julia, of Cantonment, FL and Anna Sinha and her husband Ajay, of Alexandria, VA; her six grandchildren, Ryan Urness and his wife, Jennifer, Jonathan Urness, Alicia Dantin, Alex Dantin, Renee Glover and Caroline Blair; her two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Alyssa Urness; her brothers, Larry Guilbeau and his wife Jenny, of Lockport, LA and Jeffrey Guilbeau and his wife Linda, of Shreveport, LA; one sister, Yvonne Joseph, also of Lockport and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Joseph Dantin; her parents, Jeffrey Theodule Guilbeau, Sr., and Benicia Civinia Terrebonne and four brothers, Nolan Joseph, Roy Philip, Jeffrey Theodule, Jr. and Raleigh Joseph Guilbeau. Pallbearers will be Michael Urness, Ryan Urness, Jonathan Urness, Chas Blair, Alex Dantin and Ajay Sinha. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at A Catholic Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA for Bella Theresa Marie Dantin (née Guilbeau), 88, who passed away Saturday, June 22nd in Pensacola, FL. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, June 29th from 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Deacon Art Bakeler will officiate. Bella was born in Golden Meadow, LA in Lafourche Parish, where she lived until the age of 37. The adventure of her life was to live abroad from 1968-1985, with her husband and children, in Portuguese West Africa, Brazil, the Philippines, India, Germany and The Netherlands. Following her years abroad, Bella was a 30-year resident of Lafayette and was a parishioner of St Jules Catholic Church. Bella is survived by her four children, Theresa Urness and her husband Michael, of Fredericksburg, IA, Patricia Blair and her husband Chas, of Cypress, TX, Mitchel Dantin and his wife Julia, of Cantonment, FL and Anna Sinha and her husband Ajay, of Alexandria, VA; her six grandchildren, Ryan Urness and his wife, Jennifer, Jonathan Urness, Alicia Dantin, Alex Dantin, Renee Glover and Caroline Blair; her two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Alyssa Urness; her brothers, Larry Guilbeau and his wife Jenny, of Lockport, LA and Jeffrey Guilbeau and his wife Linda, of Shreveport, LA; one sister, Yvonne Joseph, also of Lockport and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Joseph Dantin; her parents, Jeffrey Theodule Guilbeau, Sr., and Benicia Civinia Terrebonne and four brothers, Nolan Joseph, Roy Philip, Jeffrey Theodule, Jr. and Raleigh Joseph Guilbeau. Pallbearers will be Michael Urness, Ryan Urness, Jonathan Urness, Chas Blair, Alex Dantin and Ajay Sinha. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 26 to June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close