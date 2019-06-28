Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Dan Ritchey. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday, July 1, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Benjamin Dan Ritchey, 65, who passed away Thursday, June 27th, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Visitation will be observed on Monday, July 1st, from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Vocalist for the service will be Karen Melancon and the organist will be Linda Kidd. Bagpiper will be William E. Ritchey. A rosary will be recited Monday, July 1st, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. Reverend Ken Domingue, Pastor of St. John Berchman Catholic Church in Cankton, will officiate. Benjamin was born February 13, 1954, in Lafayette to the late, Benjamin E. "Benny" Ritchey and Gloria Dale Simon Ritchey. He is an Eagle Scout. A proud veteran, Benjamin served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1971 – 1975, serving in Vietnam in 1972. He received many honors during his time in the military including the National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation, a Vietnam Commendation Medal with two stars, a Navy Unit Citation and the Good Conduct Medal 1st Award. Benjamin served in the Louisiana National Guard in 1976. He was a computer technician trained in computer resources support. He was an avid Saints and LSU football enthusiast and loved spending time with his grandsons. Benjamin is survived by his daughter, Cynthia A. Ritchey of Lafayette; three grandsons, Eric M. Trahan and his wife, Meaghan, Aaron C. Trahan and Jason P. Carriere, II; one great-grandson, Nathan P. Trahan; his siblings, Deborah R. Mahony and her husband, Robert, James D. Ritchey, Chris Ritchey and his wife, Nancy, Cynthia R. Brignac and her husband, Peter, William E. Ritchey and his wife, Tina, Jennifer R. Broussard and her husband, Paul, Barbara R. Alleman and her husband, Steve, Patricia R. Haney and her husband, Patrick and Richard D. Ritchey and his wife, Christine; his godchild, April R. Citizen and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Eric M. Trahan, Jason P. Carriere II, Chris Ritchey, Richard Ritchey, Shawn P. Segura and Blake E. Ritchey. Honorary Bearers are Steve Alleman and Robert Mahony. The family wishes to thank doctors, nurses and staff at Lafayette General Medical Center, ICU North for the compassionate care given to Benjamin and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Benjamin's name to Marine Corps League, P.O. Box 51503, Lafayette, LA 70505. Donations are used to provide military services for homeless veterans. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 28 to July 1, 2019

