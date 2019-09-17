Benjamin Floyd Hardy, 86, passed away on September 13, 2019. Ben worked in the oilfield for most of his adult life and retired with Amoco Chemicals in the late 1980's. He then pursued a career as a professor at SOWELA Technical Community College until retiring a few years ago. Ben was also a past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Lafayette. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Ben, a resident of Moss Bluff for the past 30 years, was the son of the late Floyd Hardy and the former Marie McAffee. He is survived by his son, Mike Hardy and his wife, Heather; his granddaughter, Melissa Marie Hardy; his wife, Mildred Hardy and his future grandson-in-law, Alphy Kandah. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Benjamin Hardy; and his sister, Helen Hardy Smith. The family would like to thank the staffs of Senior Helpers and Grace Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate and loving care. Personal condolences may be sent to the Hardy family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019