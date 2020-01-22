Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bennett Wade Navarre. View Sign Service Information Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 (337)-334-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial graveside services will be held for Bennett Wade Navarre on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Rayne Cemetery, Inc. in Rayne, LA. Bennett died Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach, FL after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Born in Oberlin, LA, Bennet was the son of the late Maxie Joseph Navarre and Agnes "Gene" Walker Navarre. Bennet lead a broad and colorful life and really found a passion and tranquility on the ocean. He loved Fort Walton Beach, where he lived the last 23 years. He truly enjoyed sailing, being on the water and the local family of friends he cherished there. Survivors include his brother Bruce Navarre and wife Patti Navarre, sister Marcia Navarre-Haynes and her husband Lonny Haynes, niece Megan Navarre, step sisters Georgette and Claudia "Pie" Richard, niece Andria Fetterman and her husband Jamie Fetterman and three great nephews IV, Deacon and Camp. Preceding Bennet in death were his parents, Maxie and Gene, as well as two brothers, Paul and Steve Navarre, cousin Tommy Navarre, stepfather, Gardy Richard, grandparents, aunts and uncles from both sides of the family. Bennett dearly loved all animals and the ocean, and he was always willing to help those who are less fortunate. In lieu of flowers - please donate to an animal shelter or ocean conservation charity, or your local homeless shelter. He would appreciate that and the family asks everyone to 'pay it forward'. Thank you all for your love and support. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net> Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141. Memorial graveside services will be held for Bennett Wade Navarre on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Rayne Cemetery, Inc. in Rayne, LA. Bennett died Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach, FL after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Born in Oberlin, LA, Bennet was the son of the late Maxie Joseph Navarre and Agnes "Gene" Walker Navarre. Bennet lead a broad and colorful life and really found a passion and tranquility on the ocean. He loved Fort Walton Beach, where he lived the last 23 years. He truly enjoyed sailing, being on the water and the local family of friends he cherished there. Survivors include his brother Bruce Navarre and wife Patti Navarre, sister Marcia Navarre-Haynes and her husband Lonny Haynes, niece Megan Navarre, step sisters Georgette and Claudia "Pie" Richard, niece Andria Fetterman and her husband Jamie Fetterman and three great nephews IV, Deacon and Camp. Preceding Bennet in death were his parents, Maxie and Gene, as well as two brothers, Paul and Steve Navarre, cousin Tommy Navarre, stepfather, Gardy Richard, grandparents, aunts and uncles from both sides of the family. Bennett dearly loved all animals and the ocean, and he was always willing to help those who are less fortunate. In lieu of flowers - please donate to an animal shelter or ocean conservation charity, or your local homeless shelter. He would appreciate that and the family asks everyone to 'pay it forward'. Thank you all for your love and support. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close