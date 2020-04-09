Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benno Joseph Leonards. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Graveside service 3:00 PM St. Leo IV Catholic Cemetery Roberts Cove , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Benno Joseph Leonards, born on June 16, 1931 in Robert's Cove, Louisiana, passed away in the early morning hours on April 8, 2020 at the Southwind Nursing and Rehab Center in Crowley, Louisiana. He was 88 years old. Born to a large and loving family in Robert's Cove, Louisiana, Benno was intellectually gifted from a young age. As a young boy, he excelled at St. Leo's School in Robert's Cove and St. Michael's School in Crowley. His strong faith and love of learning led him to enter Seminary at St. Joseph Seminary College, which he graduated from in 1952 before continuing his education at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans and the Pontifical North American College in Rome. He ended his studies there when he found love and married Arilda Heinen, also of Roberts Cove. Still wanting to dedicate his life to the service of his community, Benno earned a Master's Degree in Social Work from Louisiana State University's School of Welfare in 1960 and went on to work as a Veteran's Administration social worker in Gulfport, Mississippi until his retirement in 1995. Benno was very fortunate to have found two great loves; after the tragic passing of his first wife, Benno married Margaret Funk, who would go on to care for him in his final years. Benno was active in the family farming business and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, among other organizations. He was, above all else, a loving and loyal father, son, grandfather, uncle, brother, and husband. He is known among his children and grandchildren for playfully drilling them on the facts of history and family lore, always saying "Stick with me kid – you might learn something." And they always did. Benno is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margaret Funk Leonards; two children, Paul and his wife Wynelle Leonards of Canton, MS and Anne Christine Leonards and her husband Brian Cagle of Hernando, MS; four grandchildren, Anna Morgan Leonards, Lauren Christine Leonards, David Joseph Samuel Cagle, and Sarah Margaret Whitlow Cagle; two sisters, Catherine Leonards Huesers and Mary Ann "Rusty" Leonards; three brothers, Henry, Dennis, and Wilfred Leonards; 43 nieces and nephews; and over a hundred great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arilda Heinen; his parents, Lawrence J. Leonards and Annie Zaunbrecher Leonards; four sisters, Josephine Leonards Cramer, Rita, Johanna, and Lidwina Leonards; and four brothers, William, Norbert, Vincent, and Raymond Leonards. His family would like to give a special thanks to the Staff at Southwind for his loving care during these uncertain times, especially Shelly Senegal and Nurse Practitioner Gretchen John. 