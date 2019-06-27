A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church for Benny J. Nele, 79, who passed away June 24, 2019 at his residence. Con-celebrating the funeral Mass will be Fathers Gary Schexnayder, Ed Duhon, and David Hebert. Lector will be Melissa Mott; gift bearers will be Brooke Nele and Lacey LeJeune. Eulogy will be given by Sarah Nele. Interment will follow the Mass in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Mary Nele of Lafayette; one daughter, Deedra LeJeune and her fiancé John Leach of Lafayette; one son, Benny Nele and fiancée Jenai Mistrot of Lafayette; and four grandchildren, Brooke Nele, Nicholas LeJeune, Sarah Nele, and Lacey LeJeune. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Tony Nele; and two brothers, Jerry and Jimmy. Benny was a native of Beaumont, Tex. longtime resident of Opelousas, and resided in Lafayette for the past three years. He was a member of the Bona Feidom, French Club, Sertoma Club and Elks Club, all in Opelousas. He was the owner/operator of Benny's Supermarket for 39 years, and was a past president of the Louisiana Retail Grocers Association. Pallbearers will be Nicholas LeJeune, Junior Snider, Raymond Loupe, Peanut LaRay, John Leach, and Neal Zerangue. Honorary pallbearers include Larry Hebert, Claude Simoneaux, and Kenneth Joubert. The family requests that visitation be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 between 1-8 pm, resuming Monday morning at 8:30 am until services. A rosary will be led by Father James Liprie at 6:30 pm on Sunday evening. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 27 to July 1, 2019