1/1
Bernadette P. Francois
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Iota for Mrs. Bernadette "Billie" Pousson Francois, 100, who died Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6:36 a.m. surrounded by her loving family. Fr. Jude Thierry, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, officiated the services. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery. Mrs. "Billie" is survived by one daughter, Jana Francois of New Braunfels, TX; one son, Ernie Francois, Jr. and his wife Darlene of Lago Vista, TX; 9 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ernest Francois, Sr.; her parents, Jacques and Johanna Frey Pousson; four brothers and two sisters. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Aertker and his staff, Lamm Family Care, especially Mom's favorite nurse, Ashlee, our caregivers and the many devoted friends and family who have given us such love and support. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Avenue, Iota, LA 70543, 337-779-2669.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved