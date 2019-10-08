Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Pierre. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Bernard Pierre, age 67, who passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Mr. Pierre was a native and lifelong resident of Sunset and was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing, cooking and eating good food and he loved to laugh. He was very independent, kind to others and always wore the biggest smile on his face. His infectious smile and personality will be truly missed and will be loved continually. Survivors include two brothers, Joseph Charles Pierre of Lawtell and Joseph Leroy Guillory of Marina; one sister, Rose Mary Duffie of Missouri City, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Pierre and Noemie Jolivete Pierre; four brothers, Joseph Lester Pierre, Jr., John Berchman Pierre, Joseph Fred Pierre and Leo Paul Pierre; and one sister, Marietta "Sue" Pierre. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Joseph Leroy Guillory, Joseph Charles Pierre, Joseph Carl Thibodeaux, Joseph Charles Lewis, Kevin John Jones and Chad Chester Boudreaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Gotch, Joseph Calvin Pierre and Chris McCullum.

