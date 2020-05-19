Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Bernice "Bern" Breaux Broussard, 92, on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00AM at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Randy Courville officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday at 10:30AM. A native of Weeks Island and resident of Lydia, Mrs. Broussard passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Iberia Medical Center. "Bern" and her husband, BobRay enjoyed traveling and camping together for many years. They also spent many hours volunteering with St. Nicholas Church, St. Francis Diner, and numerous other organizations. She also enjoyed making ceramics and playing Bingo. Family gathering were her favorite, and she cherished the time spent with them. She is survived by her daughters, Ruthine B. Daniel of Lydia, Angelina Jenkins and husband Mike of Lydia; grandchildren, Beth Boughton and husband Tiger of New Iberia, Jude Johnson and wife Jill of Loreauville, Jeremy Jenkins of Austin, TX, Amanda Gibson and husband Curtis of Alberta, Canada, Paula Kellgren and husband Kurt of Alberta, Canada; great grandchildren, Braylyn Rush and husband Jon of New Iberia, Ashlyn Boughton of New Iberia, Hanna Johnson and Madison Johnson both of Loreauville, Bobbi Jenkins of Sonora, CA, Cole Dolhan, Maxwell Kaminski, Hanna Kaminski, Nora Kaminski, Taylor Granburg, Lane Murphy all of Alberta, Canada; great great grandson, Frederick Granburg; and great great granddaughter, Drew Rush. She was preceded in death by her husband, BobRay Joseph Broussard; parents, Lesson and Odette Jolet Breaux; great great grandsons, Coy and Isaac Boughton; siblings, Harris Breaux, Anna Breaux Broussard, and Odette "Topsie" Breaux Landry. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.