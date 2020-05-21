Bernice Broussard Simon (Mom) passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1918, and celebrated her 101st Birthday on December 2, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son Rayford Simon and his wife, Barbara; three daughters, Lois Comeaux, Lona Zabolio, Lynn West and her husband, Jerel; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Simon; her parents, Therese Broussard and Theo Broussard; two sons, Tracy Simon and Kermit Simon; three grandchildren; one great grandson; one great-great grandson; and two sons-in-law, Fred Comeaux and Kirk Zabolio. "Mom" was a devout Catholic and had tremendous love for her family, bowling friends, and her special nurses and CNA's at Maison De Lafayette. In her last years, Mom was never alone, as her children were there by her side morning, noon and night. She loved bowling and bowled until she was 95 years old. Mom also loved reading and going to the casino. If we could bottle those genes, her memory and love would never be forgotten. We have been privileged to be part of her life for all of these years, and will miss her dearly. There will be no official services, as her body was donated to science. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Simon family to the Nurses, CNA's, doctors and staff of Maison De Lafayette, for their compassion and loving care of "Mom" during her time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 21 to May 24, 2020.