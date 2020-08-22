1/1
Bernice Hebert Vincent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Private Funeral Service will be held for Bernice Hebert Vincent, 83, who passed away on August 21, 2020. Deacon Cody MIller will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Vincent, a resident of Scott, was the daughter of the late Walter Hebert and the former Amelia Bearb. She is survived by her children, Gail Vincent Nelson (John), Patricia Vincent Richard (Carlin), Pamela Vincent Zimmerman, Clarence J. "T-Joe" Vincent Jr. (Missy), Paula Vincent Stinson (Dean), Cleveland D. Vincent and Kevin W. Vincent; and 15 grandchildren & 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence J. Vincent Sr; and parents, Walter & Amelia Hebert. The family will be holding a closed visitation and requests the public respect their privacy at this time. Pallbearers will be Clarence J. "T-Joe" Vincent Jr., Cleveland D. Vincent, Kevin W. Vincent, Jake Zimmerman, Chase Vincent and Brennan Vincent. Personal condolences may be sent to the Vincent family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved