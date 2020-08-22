A Private Funeral Service will be held for Bernice Hebert Vincent, 83, who passed away on August 21, 2020. Deacon Cody MIller will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Vincent, a resident of Scott, was the daughter of the late Walter Hebert and the former Amelia Bearb. She is survived by her children, Gail Vincent Nelson (John), Patricia Vincent Richard (Carlin), Pamela Vincent Zimmerman, Clarence J. "T-Joe" Vincent Jr. (Missy), Paula Vincent Stinson (Dean), Cleveland D. Vincent and Kevin W. Vincent; and 15 grandchildren & 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence J. Vincent Sr; and parents, Walter & Amelia Hebert. The family will be holding a closed visitation and requests the public respect their privacy at this time. Pallbearers will be Clarence J. "T-Joe" Vincent Jr., Cleveland D. Vincent, Kevin W. Vincent, Jake Zimmerman, Chase Vincent and Brennan Vincent. Personal condolences may be sent to the Vincent family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.