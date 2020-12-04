1/1
Bertha A. "Poonie" Bernard
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Bertha A. "Poonie" Bernard, age 63, who passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her residence in Carencro. Bertha, affectionately known as "Poonie", was a native of Carencro where she lived most of her life. She was employed with Don's Specialty Meats and Iberia Bank and was a member of Crossroads Church. Survivors include one son, Brett Bernard and his wife, Lillian, of Carencro; one daughter, Angele Castille of Lafayette; her mother, Delores Dugas of Lafayette; five grandchildren, McKenzie Castille, Aleecia Maldonano, Kaylee Bernard, Brayson Bernard and Breelyn Bernard; one great-grandson, Kingston Riggs and one on the way; one Goddaughter, Robin Menard; two brothers, Rickey Castille and his wife, Lisa, and Carol Castille all of Carencro; two sisters, Donna Schexnayder and her husband, Danny Ray, of Arnaudville and Holly Castille and her significant other, Mark Broussard, of Lafayette; and one brother-in-law, Doug "Dougie" Broussard. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Castille; her sister, Wanda Broussard; and two Godchildren, Amber Richard and Anna Cormier. A rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. Sunday until service time on Sunday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - 4117 N. University
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
