Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Jean Stein Ostrich. View Sign

Funeral services for Bertha Jean Stein Ostrich will be held on Wednesday March 6th at 3:00 PM at Temple Shalom, 603 Lee Avenue, in Lafayette. Interment will follow at Hebrew Rest Cemetery on Lee Avenue and University. Mrs. Ostrich was born on December 6, 1929 to Harry Stein and Belle Alperin Stein of Greenville, Mississippi. She graduated from Greenville High School and attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans. In 1950, she married Nathan Ostrich of Lafayette, who was then a student at the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. When he became Dr. Ostrich, Jeanie and Nathan moved to Crowley where she helped him to establish his optometry practice. In Crowley, their first two children were born, David Edward Ostrich and Mark Joseph Ostrich. In 1957, they moved to Lafayette where Jeanie helped Nathan begin The Vision Clinic. In Lafayette, their third child was born, Sarah Elizabeth Ostrich. Jeanie was deeply devoted to Judaism and worked tirelessly for her congregation in Lafayette. She was Sisterhood President, Chair of the Sunday School Committee, Board Member, and faithful worker for many decades. She was a pious woman who cherished her heritage and faith, represented Judaism to her many friends, and welcomed newcomers into the Jewish community. She worked in retail for most of her 89 years-beginning with her parents' store in Greenville, continuing at the Ostrich family's La Parisienne in downtown Lafayette, at a southside branch of The Vision Clinic, and, for the last 28 years, at Pieces of Eight in the Oil Center. She was indefatigable, knew her merchandise, and devoted to serving her customers. She was a regular at Red Lerille's Health Club for many, many years and was particularly delighted when the staff made her a quilt with all of her many yearly Red's t-shirts. She was charitable, volunteering her time for many local projects, including the Charity Hospital Guild and the Oncology Outpatient Treatment Center. Mrs. Ostrich was surrounded by many close friends in Lafayette- loving individuals who embraced her and who brought much light into her life. She is survived by her children, Rabbi David Ostrich and his wife, Joni of State College, Pennsylvania, Mark Ostrich of Jefferson, Louisiana, and Sarah Ostrich Chark of Jerusalem, Israel; twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Roslyn Goldstein of Dallas, Texas; and many adoring nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Shalom, PO Box 53711, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70505. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506. 337-234-2311. Funeral Home Martin & Castille

330 Saint Landry Street

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337)234-2311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close