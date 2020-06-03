Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Bertha Marie Thibodeaux, 87, who passed away on June 2, 2020. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Bertha loved to dance and enjoyed crocheting. She will be dearly missed by her family, especially her grandkids. Bertha, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Velior Marceaux and the former Olite Breaux of Gueydan, LA. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Thibodeaux Monette and husband, Johnny; son, Mark A. Thibodeaux; two step-sons, Glenn Thibodeaux and wife, Lisa and Marshall Thibodeaux and wife, Berta; daughter-in-law, Beverly Lougon; grandchildren, Troy Lougon, Tonia Lougon, Shanasi Monette and fiancé, C.J. Poole, Courtney Monceaux and husband, Austin; step-grandchildren, Chad Thibodeaux, Nicole Thibodeaux, Shawn Thibodeaux, Lynn Primeaux and husband, Maurice, and Christy Schell, as well as a host of great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ray Thibodeaux; son, Ronald Wayne Lougon; step-son, Michael Thibodeaux and her brother, Alson Jean Marceaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers - Bertrand on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Pallbearers will be Johnny Monette, Glenn Thibodeaux, Troy Lougon, Bolden Scott, Braydon Scott and Chad Thibodeaux. Personal condolences may be sent to the Thibodeaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.