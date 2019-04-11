Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha P. Louviere. View Sign

Funeral services will be conducted for Bertha P. Louviere on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating funeral mass. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home beginning on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 8:00 AM until the time of services. Bertha P. Louviere, age 92, was born to Jean and Eva Leger Perez on July 14, 1926, in Jeanerette. Bertha passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 9:10 PM at Mason Tech Nursing Home. Bertha was very active in the Catholic church serving as a Eucharist Minister, and as a member of a local rosary Group. She was best known as a strong Prayer Worrier willing to offer prayers for those in need. She was a very devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Her favorite television station was EWTN. She really enjoyed watching Mother Angelica. Bertha is survived by her children; Ray Jr. (Anna); Roy (Rebecca); Bertha Ann; Michael (Karla); Vincent, Sr; Mark (Roseanne); Kerry; Kenneth; Daniel; Kay (Jerry); Twenty-Six Grandchildren; Thirty-three Great Grandchildren; and 9 Great-Great Grandchildren. Serving as Pallbearers are Andre' Louviere, Aaron Simoneaux, Jeffery Eskind, R.J. Louviere, Vincent Louviere, Jr., and Christopher Louviere. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray A. Louviere, Sr., her parents Jean and Eva Leger Perez; daughter, Mary L. Hebert; granddaughter, Kena M. Simoneaux; daughter-in-law, Emily G. Louviere and Fourteen siblings. The Louviere family would like to express a very special thanks to the staff of Mason Teche Nursing Home and Bridgeway Hospice for all the kindness and loving care they showed to their mother Bertha Louviere. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at Funeral services will be conducted for Bertha P. Louviere on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating funeral mass. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home beginning on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 8:00 AM until the time of services. Bertha P. Louviere, age 92, was born to Jean and Eva Leger Perez on July 14, 1926, in Jeanerette. Bertha passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 9:10 PM at Mason Tech Nursing Home. Bertha was very active in the Catholic church serving as a Eucharist Minister, and as a member of a local rosary Group. She was best known as a strong Prayer Worrier willing to offer prayers for those in need. She was a very devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Her favorite television station was EWTN. She really enjoyed watching Mother Angelica. Bertha is survived by her children; Ray Jr. (Anna); Roy (Rebecca); Bertha Ann; Michael (Karla); Vincent, Sr; Mark (Roseanne); Kerry; Kenneth; Daniel; Kay (Jerry); Twenty-Six Grandchildren; Thirty-three Great Grandchildren; and 9 Great-Great Grandchildren. Serving as Pallbearers are Andre' Louviere, Aaron Simoneaux, Jeffery Eskind, R.J. Louviere, Vincent Louviere, Jr., and Christopher Louviere. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray A. Louviere, Sr., her parents Jean and Eva Leger Perez; daughter, Mary L. Hebert; granddaughter, Kena M. Simoneaux; daughter-in-law, Emily G. Louviere and Fourteen siblings. The Louviere family would like to express a very special thanks to the staff of Mason Teche Nursing Home and Bridgeway Hospice for all the kindness and loving care they showed to their mother Bertha Louviere. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 400 Provost Street (337) 276-5151 is in charge of handling funeral arrangements Funeral Home David Funeral Home

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

(337) 369-6336 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close