Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mercy Church in Opelousas for Bessie Ann Stanford, age 81, the former Bessie Ann Tate, who passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Eunice Manor Nursing Home. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park. The Rev. Gregory Simien, pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Stanford was a native of Ville Platte and lifelong resident of Opelousas where she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. She loved to raise her family and took care of her family and friends. Bessie enjoyed cooking gumbo, crawfish etouffee, and stews. She loved gardening and grew bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, cucumbers, fruit trees, and figs. Survivors include one son, Mark Stanford and his wife, Denise, of Greenwell Springs; one daughter, Debbie Stelly of Opelousas; four grandchildren, Courtney Stanford, Madison Stanford, Jeanie Stelly, and Joey Stelly; and one sister-in-law, Kay Tate of Wilson, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Warren Stanford; her parents, Charles Tate and the former Marie Lafleur; two brothers, Burke Tate and Joseph "Red" Tate; and one sister, Nettie Quebedeaux and her husband, Adrian. A rosary will be prayed at time pending Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.