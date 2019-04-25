Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie Fuselier. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Viewing 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Friend. "In Life I lived to the fullest… now I live the fullest in Eternity." Bessie Fuselier was born on February 9, 1959 to the parents of Mr. Edward Glen Gabriel and Mrs. Mildred Gabriel of Maurice, LA. With her fighting spirit to the end never giving up, she answered the call to meet her Lord and Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospice known as The Carpenter House. Leaving to cherish her memories are her husband and best friend of 34 years, Preston Fuselier, of Carencro, her 3 children Jaime Gabriel, Kesi Gabriel, and Danny Fuselier Sr. Her 8 grandchildren Aliyah Gabriel, Kaleb Gabriel, Brionnie Blackwell, Kylah Gabriel, Danny Fuselier Jr., Ja'Kylin Cyprien and La'Kasion Gabriel. Her siblings, LeAnna Auguster, Oliver Gabriel, Glenella Gabriel and Tracy Gabriel, Arthur Gabriel, and Edward Gabriel; brothers-in-law, Sonny Fuselier, Wilfred Fuselier, Malcom Fuselier and Randy Fuselier. Her good friends who were more like sisters, Zina Camille Thomas of Carencro and Wendi Reynard Sonnier of Lafayette, and her aunt Gladys Sonnier of Lake Charles a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen E. Gabriel, Mildred Gabriel, mother-in-law Mary Fuselier, father-in-law Horace Fuselier, her brother Larry Gabriel, sisters-in-law, Vanessa Solomon, Mary Catherine Washington, brother-in-law Micheal Fuselier. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Holy Family Catholic School, and or the American Lung Society. Viewing will begin at 1:00p.m. until 3:00p.m. followed by funeral on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Kinchen Funeral Home located at 1011 N. St. Antoine Street in Lafayette, LA. Father Lambert will officiate. Special thanks to Dr. Richard Fei's office and Gilbert Fontenette, NP. Kinchen Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019

