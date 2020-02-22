Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Beth Montgomery Dooley, age 59, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 am in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette. Beth passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, SOUTHSIDE location, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will resume on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 8:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Pastor Dennis Malcolm with Trinity Bible Church of Lafayette will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her best friend and husband, Mr. Michael Jay "Mike" Dooley of Lafayette, her son, Bryan Michael Dooley and his wife, Melissa, her son, Brett James Dooley and his wife, Van, her grandchildren, Haylen, Brayden, Tucker and Cooper Dooley, her brother, Jim Montgomery and his wife, Michele, her mother-in-law, Melba Dooley, her step-mother, Sharon Montgomery and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Butch and Betsy Montgomery and her father-in-law, Bill Dooley. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, Beth was a loving wife, mother, co-worker and friend. She grew up in Plainfield, IL, enjoying sports, playing clarinet in the Plainfield High School band and maintaining significant relationships with close PHS friends through the years. Moving to New Orleans before her senior year in 1978, she quickly widened her circle of friends at her new school, O. Perry Walker. Senior High School, including future husband and the love of her life, Mike Dooley. Following high school, she pursued studies in nursing, graduating with a BSN from LSU. She worked as an ICU and cardiology nurse for 35 years, loving the care of her patients and their families. Beth and Mike married in June 1983 and became parents of two amazing sons, Bryan and Brett. With her four grandchildren in close proximity, Beth loved her role as 'Mimi', cheering on at events, games and family celebrations. As a Christian, Beth loved serving others, sharing her faith and fervently seeking to know her Savior intimately. She served as an elder at Grace Presbyterian and recently worshiped at Trinity Bible. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Jim Montgomery, Bryan Dooley, Brett Dooley, Mike Scelfo, Rick Kincel and Johnny Detraz. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brayden Dooley, Tucker Dooley and Cooper Dooley. Memorial contributions can be made in Elizabeth "Beth" Montgomery Dooley's name to Louisiana Organ Procurement Association (LOPA Foundation), 68190 Highway 190 Service Road, Covington, Louisiana, 70433-5271 or Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Beth Montgomery Dooley, age 59, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 am in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette. Beth passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, SOUTHSIDE location, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will resume on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 8:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Pastor Dennis Malcolm with Trinity Bible Church of Lafayette will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her best friend and husband, Mr. Michael Jay "Mike" Dooley of Lafayette, her son, Bryan Michael Dooley and his wife, Melissa, her son, Brett James Dooley and his wife, Van, her grandchildren, Haylen, Brayden, Tucker and Cooper Dooley, her brother, Jim Montgomery and his wife, Michele, her mother-in-law, Melba Dooley, her step-mother, Sharon Montgomery and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Butch and Betsy Montgomery and her father-in-law, Bill Dooley. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, Beth was a loving wife, mother, co-worker and friend. She grew up in Plainfield, IL, enjoying sports, playing clarinet in the Plainfield High School band and maintaining significant relationships with close PHS friends through the years. Moving to New Orleans before her senior year in 1978, she quickly widened her circle of friends at her new school, O. Perry Walker. Senior High School, including future husband and the love of her life, Mike Dooley. Following high school, she pursued studies in nursing, graduating with a BSN from LSU. She worked as an ICU and cardiology nurse for 35 years, loving the care of her patients and their families. Beth and Mike married in June 1983 and became parents of two amazing sons, Bryan and Brett. With her four grandchildren in close proximity, Beth loved her role as 'Mimi', cheering on at events, games and family celebrations. As a Christian, Beth loved serving others, sharing her faith and fervently seeking to know her Savior intimately. She served as an elder at Grace Presbyterian and recently worshiped at Trinity Bible. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Jim Montgomery, Bryan Dooley, Brett Dooley, Mike Scelfo, Rick Kincel and Johnny Detraz. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brayden Dooley, Tucker Dooley and Cooper Dooley. Memorial contributions can be made in Elizabeth "Beth" Montgomery Dooley's name to Louisiana Organ Procurement Association (LOPA Foundation), 68190 Highway 190 Service Road, Covington, Louisiana, 70433-5271 or www.lopa.org. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille - SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close