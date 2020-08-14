1/1
Betty Ann Guidry Bush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at a 1:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Betty Ann Guidry Bush, 92, who died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her residence in Rayne, LA. Interment will be in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart #2 in Church Point, LA. Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Betty was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the America Court Rayne #844 for 60 years. Survivors include by her two daughters, Nancy Bush Stutes of Hammond, Elizabeth "Liz" Bush Mooney and spouse Mike Mooney of Rayne, son, David Bush and spouse Sandy Bush of Rayne, daughter in law, Mary Ann Bush. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James R. Bush, Sr., two sons, Dr. James "Jim" Bush, Jr., John "Jerome" Bush, son in law, Darrell John Stutes, one granddaughter, Christine Stutes, two grandsons, Benjamin "Ben" James Stutes, Derek Bush, parents, Senator Oscar Guidry and Anita Horecky Guidry, four siblings, Owen Guidry, Terry Guidry, Donna Guidry Onebane, Julia Nelda Guidry Fontenot. A Rosary will be prayed Monday, August 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Monday August 17, 2020 from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. Pallbearers will be Seth Mooney, Johnny Stutes, John Christopher Bush, Luke Scheufens, Michael Bush, John Anthony Bush. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141. Gossen Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:30 - 01:00 PM
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Rosary
12:00 PM
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved