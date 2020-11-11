A Liturgy of the Word will be observed on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Betty Ann Halle, 84, who passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her home in Lafayette. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home and cemetery. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette on Friday, November 13th from 8:30 am until 11:00 am. A Rosary will be recited by Karen Trappey on Friday, November 13th at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Readers for the service are Betty's granddaughters, Abigail Halle and Holly Wills. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Dustin P. Dought, Pastor of St. Leo the Great Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Betty Ann Halle was born October 22, 1936, in Westwego, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Betty graduated from Holy Name of Mary High School, Class of 1954. After high school, she met and married the love of her life, David Halle. Betty was proud to be the wife of a sailor and she lovingly supported David throughout his military service. Betty and David eventually settled in Lafayette, where they happily raised their family. Mrs. Halle was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Church in Lafayette. Betty was an avid arts and craftswoman who liked to design Christmas wreaths and ornaments and work with her snow villages. She was also a great cook and loved to organize weekends trips to the family camp. A devoted wife, mother and homemaker, Betty most enjoyed spending time with family and friends and liked to cook and maintain her home. She loved to shop with her buddy, Miss Dorothy Baronet. Family meant everything to Betty; she leaves a legacy of love for those she leaves to cherish her memory. Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, David Norbert Halle, of Lafayette; her two children, daughter Alison Wills and her husband Kenneth, of McKinney, TX and son Carey Halle and his wife Deneen, of Lafayette; her three grandchildren, Abigail Halle, Jake Wills and Holly Wills as well as numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marceline and Annie Badeaux Richard and one son, Mark David Halle. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Carey Halle, Ken Wills, Jake Wills, John LeBlanc and Steve LeBlanc. The family wishes to thank Lourdes Hospice of Lafayette and her caregiver Ms. Hilda for the compassionate care given to Betty and her family. The family expresses the following, "Betty was greatly loved by many and our family appreciates that many may want to be near us to pay tribute. In these extraordinary times, please respect our distance and be considerate of both your health and ours." Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.