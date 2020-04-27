Private Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 for Betty Chachere Freeland, 89, who died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 1:10 p.m. at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Rev. Jimmy Broussard, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will officiate the graveside service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Freeland was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Crowley serving as a deacon, elder, and Sunday school teacher. She hosted the first vacation bible school for special education children in the community. She was also a member of the church's choir and a member of the Bayou Belles Ecumenical Choir. She hosted the annual Live Nativity in front of her home each year. Mrs. Freeland hosted a valentine's dance for the area's special education students for over twenty years. Mrs. Freeland is survived by one daughter, Debbie Freeland Jabusch of Egan; four sons, Russell Barton Freeland and his wife Carolyn of Crowley, Brett Anthony Freeland and his wife Jessica of Bartow, FL, Brad Woodward Freeland and his wife Robin of Egan, Kevin Paul Freeland of Crowley; nine grandchildren, Jana Fowler and her husband Dean, Emily Meck and her husband Jeremiah, Russell Freeland Jr., McKenzie and Michaela Jabusch, Zachary and Jacob Freeland, Hunter and Emma Freeland; six great-grandchildren, Eric Thomas Chauvin, Leah Fowler, Anna Fowler, Samuel Meck, Henry Meck and Helen Meck. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barton W. Freeland, Jr.; her parents, Robert Russell and Eunice Fontenot Chachere; one sister, Jacqueline C. Wild; one brother, Robert Chachere. The family would also like to express their gratitude for the caregivers including Cindy Boudreaux, Paula Cormier, Dwana Comeaux, Sue Kibodeaux, Joyce Pitre, Carol Trahan and Linda Rolen. The family would also like to thank The Carpenter House. The family asks that memorials be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, The Welcome House or Crowley Christian Care. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Family and friends are invited to view the graveside service on the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020.