Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Charpentier Kern. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian burial will be conduct for Mrs. Betty Charpentier Kern on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter as celebrant. Interment will follow at Beau Pre-Memorial Park. The family is requesting visitation to be held at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Thursday, August 29, 2019, beginning at 6:00 PM until the closing time at 9:00 PM. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 8:00 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Betty Charpentier Kern was born on November 15, 1935, to Elle and Venida Bourque Charpentier. Mrs. Betty Charpentier Kern passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 8:50 AM at her son's residence in Harahan, LA. Betty loved spending time with her family and friends. Gathering every Saturday at her home cooking and enjoying the time together. She also loved to travel and was the biggest University of Louisiana fan there was. She and Kenneth enjoyed their season tickets to the football and basketball so they could cheer on their U of L teams. Betty had many accomplishments in her lifetime, she was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Jeanerette Bicentennial Museum. She served as Director of the Jeanerette CCD Program and was a Member of the Board of Directors of Jeanerette Bicentennial Museum. Betty was co-owner of Jeanerette Electric Company and Kern's Furniture Company alongside her husband Kenneth. Betty Kern is survived by Kenneth Kern her husband of 61 years; 4 sons, Kent Kern and wife Leah of Jeanerette, Kirk Kern of Harahan, Kevin Kern and wife Sherry of Slidell, Keith Kern of Jeanerette; brothers, J. C. Charpentier of New Iberia, Hillary Charpentier of Franklin, Marshall Charpentier of Victoria, TX.; sister, Earline Dupre of Jeanerette; grand-children, Ashley Saintes and husband Brandon, Kelly Migues and husband Michael, Amy Kern , Emily Kern, Jenny Kern, Katie Kern, Molli Kern; great-grandchildren; Marlie Muffoletto, Jameson Saintes, Mallory Migues and Maggie Migues. Serving as Pallbearers will be Kent Kern, Kirk Kern, Kevin Kern, Keith Kern, Michael Migues, and Brandon Saintes. She was preceded in death by parents, Elle and Venida Bourque Charpentier; brothers, Leroy Charpentier, Shanley Charpentier, and sister, Marguerite Daigle. The Kern family would like to extend a very warm thank you to the Norte Dame Hospice, Dr. James Falterman, Jr and Dr. Barrow Bourgeois for their kindness and their caring nature to our family. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Alzheimer Foundation of America, www. A Mass of Christian burial will be conduct for Mrs. Betty Charpentier Kern on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter as celebrant. Interment will follow at Beau Pre-Memorial Park. The family is requesting visitation to be held at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Thursday, August 29, 2019, beginning at 6:00 PM until the closing time at 9:00 PM. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 8:00 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Betty Charpentier Kern was born on November 15, 1935, to Elle and Venida Bourque Charpentier. Mrs. Betty Charpentier Kern passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 8:50 AM at her son's residence in Harahan, LA. Betty loved spending time with her family and friends. Gathering every Saturday at her home cooking and enjoying the time together. She also loved to travel and was the biggest University of Louisiana fan there was. She and Kenneth enjoyed their season tickets to the football and basketball so they could cheer on their U of L teams. Betty had many accomplishments in her lifetime, she was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Jeanerette Bicentennial Museum. She served as Director of the Jeanerette CCD Program and was a Member of the Board of Directors of Jeanerette Bicentennial Museum. Betty was co-owner of Jeanerette Electric Company and Kern's Furniture Company alongside her husband Kenneth. Betty Kern is survived by Kenneth Kern her husband of 61 years; 4 sons, Kent Kern and wife Leah of Jeanerette, Kirk Kern of Harahan, Kevin Kern and wife Sherry of Slidell, Keith Kern of Jeanerette; brothers, J. C. Charpentier of New Iberia, Hillary Charpentier of Franklin, Marshall Charpentier of Victoria, TX.; sister, Earline Dupre of Jeanerette; grand-children, Ashley Saintes and husband Brandon, Kelly Migues and husband Michael, Amy Kern , Emily Kern, Jenny Kern, Katie Kern, Molli Kern; great-grandchildren; Marlie Muffoletto, Jameson Saintes, Mallory Migues and Maggie Migues. Serving as Pallbearers will be Kent Kern, Kirk Kern, Kevin Kern, Keith Kern, Michael Migues, and Brandon Saintes. She was preceded in death by parents, Elle and Venida Bourque Charpentier; brothers, Leroy Charpentier, Shanley Charpentier, and sister, Marguerite Daigle. The Kern family would like to extend a very warm thank you to the Norte Dame Hospice, Dr. James Falterman, Jr and Dr. Barrow Bourgeois for their kindness and their caring nature to our family. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Alzheimer Foundation of America, www. Alzfdn.org. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhhome.org David Funeral Home 400 Provost (337) 276-5151 is in charge of handling the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close