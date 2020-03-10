A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Crowley for Betty Clement Miller, 84, who died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 12:20 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iota. Mrs. Betty is survived by one daughter, Denise M. Huval and her husband Timothy of Egan; one son, Keith Miller of Iota; one sister, Rose Mary Clement of Egan; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Milton Miller; her son, Alfred "Peanut" Miller; one granddaughter, Dionne Huval; one great-grandson, Cameron Miller; her parents, Euclide and Rose Sensat Clement; one sister, Judith Clement; two brothers, E. J. and Johnny Clement. Pallbearers will be Braylon Cormier, Tyler Arseneaux, Noah Prejean, Blake Ewing, Kyle Ewing and Kaleb Ewing. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryce and Trevor Ewing. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020