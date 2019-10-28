Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Delcambre Landry. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Betty Delcambre Landry at 3:30PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM, and resume on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 9:00AM until time of service. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Tuesday evening at 6:30PM. A native and resident of New Iberia, Betty passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her sister's home surrounded by her family. Betty enjoyed keeping her home well kept and clean and was a huge Elvis Presley Fan. She enjoyed being a grandmother and spending time with her grandson, Caleb. She adored her dogs, Febe and Charlie, and treated them as members of the family. She is survived by her son, Cord Landry and wife Keegan of New Iberia; grandson, Caleb Landry; sisters, Alura Benoit of Avery Island, Georgia Olivier and companion Edward Morvant of New Iberia, Gail Castille and husband Larry of New Iberia; godchildren, Keith Dugas, John Landry, Sharon Herpin; and two sisters-in-law, Josephine Delcambre and Kathy Delcambre. She was preceded in death by her husband Isaac Landry; parents, Issac and Georgia Delcambre; brothers, Larry Delcambre and Ricky Delcambre; nephew and godchild, Louis Olivier Jr.; brother-in-law, William Benoit. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Cord Landry, John Landry, Keith Dugas, Brady Castille, Clint Saucier and Kevin Gaspard. Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Landry and Patrick Floris. The family would like to thank the nurses and social workers of Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Ms. Betty's honor to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. Suite 200, Lafayette, La. 70506.

