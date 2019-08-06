Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Trahan Roy. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Betty Jane Trahan Roy, age 85, who passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her residence in Lafayette. The family will receive friends at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home Chapel on Sunday at 2:30 P.M. Survivors include her children, Brent Roy and his wife Terry, and Shawn Brady; four grandchildren, Jacob, Kate and Rose Roy, Sean-Michael Brady. She is also survived by two brothers, Donald "Red" Trahan (Judy) of Kingwood, Texas, and James "Jimmy" Trahan (Cynthia) of Lafayette; one sister, Priscilla Janise of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julien "J" Roy and parents, Claby Trahan and Ninety Broussard Trahan. Betty was a retired manager with South Central Bell phone company. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, eating out, knitting and loved solving crossword puzzles. She was a loving, kind woman who shared her love of life with everyone she met. Memorial contributions can be made in Betty Roy's name to a . A heartfelt appreciation is extended by Betty's family to Dr. John Mickey, Lisa, Dr. Michael Cain, and Sharon Gates at NSI; PJ, Jeanette and Becky with Senior Helpers.

