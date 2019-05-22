Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Petitfils Buteau. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Betty Petitfils Buteau, 91, at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Inurnment will follow at Beau Pre' Memorial Park Cemetery. A gathering of the family will begin at 8:30 AM at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church until the service time and a rosary will be prayed 9:30 AM. A native of Jeanerette and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Buteau passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3:56 AM at her residence. She was a retired Secretary at the L.S.U. Experimental Farm. She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening and playing Bridge and Bourre. She was Devoted to her Daily Rosary. She was a "Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother". She is survived by her children, Steven Buteau and his wife Liz of Jeanerette, Arlene Hebert and her husband Lyon of Lafayette, Eric Buteau and his wife Susan of Toledo Bend, Karl Buteau and his wife Cyd of Jeanerette, Craig Buteau and his wife Phyllis of Lafayette, Ellen Marin of St. Martinville, Mark Buteau and his wife Debby of Broussard, Fay Buteau and Suzanne Sandoz and her husband Greg all of New Iberia; her brother, Ferdinand Petitfils, Jr. of Baldwin; 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Philip "Tickie" Buteau; her parents, Ferdinand Petitfils and Septima Trimble Petitfils; her siblings, Odette Escuriex, Robert Petitfils, Preston Petitfils, and Marjorie Willams and her son-in-law, Randy Marin. The family would like to thank Mary Viltz, who she considered her adopted daughter, Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care for their love and support, Kandi Louviere and Angela Romero for their love and care and the Staff at Garden View Assisted Living.

