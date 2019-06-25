Guest Book View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Betty Sharpe Johnson, age 58. Betty passed from this life into eternity on Sunday June 23, 2019 after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Dale Johnson of Lafayette; her mother, Edith Sharpe of Opelousas, formerly Bunkie; and her siblings, Carolyn Diane Sharpe and Phillip R. Sharpe, both of Opelousas. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Sharpe. Betty was born and reared in Bunkie. She attended college and joined the work force as a paralegal for 20 years before launching a career in real estate. She loved traveling, spending time with family, friends and reading; and was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton, La. Like her mom and grandmother, Betty showed love for God's creation by spending much time outdoors, especially working in the yard and taking long walks with her husband Dale and their dog, Rex. Betty was a devoted, unselfish caregiver to her family and friends. Her beautiful smile will be forever missed. The family requests that visitation be held from 9:00 am until services on Saturday morning. View the obituary and sign the online guestbook at Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Betty Sharpe Johnson, age 58. Betty passed from this life into eternity on Sunday June 23, 2019 after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Dale Johnson of Lafayette; her mother, Edith Sharpe of Opelousas, formerly Bunkie; and her siblings, Carolyn Diane Sharpe and Phillip R. Sharpe, both of Opelousas. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Sharpe. Betty was born and reared in Bunkie. She attended college and joined the work force as a paralegal for 20 years before launching a career in real estate. She loved traveling, spending time with family, friends and reading; and was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton, La. Like her mom and grandmother, Betty showed love for God's creation by spending much time outdoors, especially working in the yard and taking long walks with her husband Dale and their dog, Rex. Betty was a devoted, unselfish caregiver to her family and friends. Her beautiful smile will be forever missed. The family requests that visitation be held from 9:00 am until services on Saturday morning. View the obituary and sign the online guestbook at waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337-706-8941 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 25 to June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close