Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:30 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 Rosary 11:00 AM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 Funeral service 2:00 PM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Betty Viator Freyou on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church located at 1303 St. Jude Ave with Fr. Garrett Savoie as celebrant. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be conducted on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at David Funeral Home. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11 a.m. Betty Viator Freyou, age 89, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 4:25 p.m. at her residence in New Iberia. Betty was born in Port Arthur, Texas to Osie and Rose Arceneaux Viator on February 26, 1930. She was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. Betty enjoyed caring for her family. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Betty never ever met an enemy in her lifetime and had a true and genuine spirit of kindness about her. Betty did have a special place in her heart for her grand dog "Ace". Betty is survived by her three children; Kathryn F. Bouton and husband Harold of New Iberia, Brenda Meyers and husband Dallas, James Freyou and wife Lisa; grandchildren; Pamela Durand and husband Mickey of St. Martinville, Chad Bouton and wife Dodi of New Iberia, Todd Trahan and wife Callie of Jeanerette, Kaleb Freyou of New Iberia, and Jamie Freyou of Jeanerette, great-grandchildren; Alexis Trahan, Broc Trahan, Landon Trahan, Breaden Trahan, Kennedi Bouton, Cole Trahan, Trace Bouton, Trinity Durand and, great-great-grandchild; Bowen Bares. She is preceded in death by her husband Winnie Freyou, her parents Osie and Rose Arceneaux Viator, brother; Ray Viator, sister; Ruby Landry and Leola Bonin. Serving as pallbearers will be Kaleb Freyou, Broc Trahan, Landon Trahan, Chad Bouton, Ken Bonin, and Mickey Durand. The family of Betty Freyou would like to extend a special thanks to Acadian Hospice for all the love, compassion and care they showed to our mother during her time of need. A very special thank you to the caregivers; Mary, Tameka, and K.R. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019

