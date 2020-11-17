Memorial Services for Beulah Doiron Willis Robinson (Jan. 20, 1921 - Nov. 8, 2020) will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home Chapel in Krotz Springs, LA. Rev. Regina Hickman will officiate the services. Beulah was a native of Pelba, Louisiana, and a longtime resident of Krotz Springs, LA. She was residing in Flippin, Arkansas when she passed away on November 8, 2020, at the age of 99. She was a homemaker, a talented artist, and a member of the Methodist Faith. She is survived by her son, Dr. Mickie D. Willis and his wife, Sybil Thornton Willis, granddaughter, Stephanie Willis Percle, and great-grandson, Brenden Willis Percle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip Walter Doiron and Mary Telitha Ray Doiron; her first husband, Warren Thomas "Doc" Willis; her second husband, James D. "Jimmie" Robinson; brother, Philip Doiron, Jr.; and sisters Eunice G. Guidry, Mary R. Warden and Emma J. "Cookie" Doiron. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. from 11:00 a.m. in the Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home Chapel in Krotz Springs, LA. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, 239 8th Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, (337) 942-2638, has been entrusted with the arrangements.