Service Information David Funeral Home - Abbeville 2600 Charity Street Abbeville , LA 70510 (337)-893-3777 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM David Funeral Home - Abbeville 2600 Charity Street Abbeville , LA 70510 Rosary 7:00 PM David Funeral Home - Abbeville 2600 Charity Street Abbeville , LA 70510 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Beverly "Bodee" Guidry LeBlanc, 87, will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church with Fr. Lois Richard officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of the services. A native and lifelong resident of Abbeville, Mrs. LeBlanc died at 5:30AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her residence. She was at her happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She always fought to have her best life and will live forever in our hearts. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Leven J. LeBlanc of Abbeville; a son, Rick J. LeBlanc and his wife Cynthia of Kingwood, TX; a daughter, Darlene LeBlanc Duhon and her husband Michael of Abbeville; three grandchildren, John Michael LeBlanc, Dr. Nathaniel Duhon, and Lauren Pilecki, PAC, PhD; four great grandchildren, David Duhon, Katie Duhon, Bobby Duhon, and Baby Pilecki on the way; and a sister-in-law, Smokie Guidry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Attea "Chook" and Editha Broussard Guidry; two brothers, Michael J. Guidry and Thomas Guidry; and a sister, Florine Broussard. Serving as pallbearers will be Nathaniel Duhon, Michael Duhon, Brad Pilecki, John Michael LeBlanc, Randall Broussard, and Sidney Broussard. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her angels, Cindy Broussard and Phyllis Gaspard; and Robin Broussard, and Louise Young with Hospice of Acadiana. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana.

