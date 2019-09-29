Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Blanc Mire. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church Kaplan , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Beverly Blanc Mire will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan, LA. Rev. Fr. Gary Schexnayder will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the Kaplan Cemetery. Beverly passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home in Kaplan. She was born in Kaplan, LA, on September 3, 1947, and was a longtime resident of Kaplan. She was a parishioner of the Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan for many years. She participated in the Meaux Country Daisies Homemakers' Club, The Lafayette Square Dancers Club, Krewe of Chic-a-la-Pie Mardi Gras Association of Kaplan, and the Breaux's Supper Club group. She was known for her great home-cooking, her Southern Cajun hospitality, her open door and her hot, delicious coffee visits. She enjoyed all of the simplest pleasures in life from dancing, traveling on vacations, going to many New Orleans Mardi Gras and Irish Italian parades, playing cards, crabbing trips, fishing, and listening to French music. When her kids were growing up, she would sew their clothes, hem pants, and make formal dresses for events. Her family and friends lived for her home-cooking, and she was known for her delicious crawfish étouffée, stuffed bell peppers in a tomato gravy, cakes, and holiday candy. Whatever Granny cooked, it tasted better coming from her loving kitchen. She would share her love by making crocheted afghans for each child, grandchild, great-grandchild, family members, and special people in the family which kept us all warm during the winter weather. True pastimes for her would be tending to her rose bushes, her plants, reading the newspaper, doing color art in her adult coloring books, and getting the house ready for the Christmas holidays was as she would put up each ornament on her Christmas tree with care. Granny never saw the need in learning to drive a car, her chauffer was either her husband or her children all these years and she didn't miss a beat in her travels. She cherished her family and enjoyed visiting and spending time with relatives and close friends, especially her grandchildren. Her love for God, family, friends, and the joy of life will remain forever. She will be missed dearly by all, but her sweet, southern grace will be in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Marion Dale Mire of Kaplan; three sons: Leslie Mire and wife, Nora of Lafayette; Thad Mire and wife, Jana of Kaplan; and Leighton Mire and wife, Holly of Duson; daughter, Retanna Mire of Opelousas; grandchildren: Blaine Mire and wife, Jennifer of West Monroe; Heather Mire of Lafayette; Aimee Mire of Iota, Gabrielle Mire Cross of Glenmora; Hillary Mire of Kaplan; Landon Olivares of Opelousas; and Nicholas Mire of Duson; step grandchildren: James Alt and wife, Julianne of Baton Rouge; Michael Alt and wife, Colleen of Mandeville; Natalie Mills of Lafayette; Channon Duplechin Ardoin of Lafayette; and Cydney Duplechin of Mississippi; great-grandchildren: Gracie Cross, Emmery Cross, Nikohl Warrington, Elijah Mire, and Jacob Mire; step great-grandchildren: Allison Alt, Andrew Alt, Eloise Alt; and Charleigh Ardoin; special cousins, Jeanette Pertuit and husband, Wayne of Marrero; sister, Linda B. LeMaire and husband, Leo of Kaplan; brother, Howard Blanc Jr. of Morgan City; sister-in-law, Shirley Bourque and husband, Donald of Kaplan; brother-in-law, Gerald C. Mire of Kaplan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ready to welcome her in Heaven are her parents, Howard M. Blanc Sr. and Marie Roche Blanc; sister, Lou Anna B. Faulk and husband, Larry Faulk; brothers, Raymond Mark Blanc and wife, Gladys Blanc; and Gerald Mark Blanc; daughter-in-law, Cherri Saltzman Mire; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elton Mire and Edmay Hardy Mire; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Mary Blanc; maternal grandparents, Leodious and Estelle Roche; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Mire. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, 300 N. Eleazar Avenue, Kaplan. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at A Mass of Christian Burial for Beverly Blanc Mire will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan, LA. Rev. Fr. Gary Schexnayder will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the Kaplan Cemetery. Beverly passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home in Kaplan. She was born in Kaplan, LA, on September 3, 1947, and was a longtime resident of Kaplan. She was a parishioner of the Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan for many years. She participated in the Meaux Country Daisies Homemakers' Club, The Lafayette Square Dancers Club, Krewe of Chic-a-la-Pie Mardi Gras Association of Kaplan, and the Breaux's Supper Club group. She was known for her great home-cooking, her Southern Cajun hospitality, her open door and her hot, delicious coffee visits. She enjoyed all of the simplest pleasures in life from dancing, traveling on vacations, going to many New Orleans Mardi Gras and Irish Italian parades, playing cards, crabbing trips, fishing, and listening to French music. When her kids were growing up, she would sew their clothes, hem pants, and make formal dresses for events. Her family and friends lived for her home-cooking, and she was known for her delicious crawfish étouffée, stuffed bell peppers in a tomato gravy, cakes, and holiday candy. Whatever Granny cooked, it tasted better coming from her loving kitchen. She would share her love by making crocheted afghans for each child, grandchild, great-grandchild, family members, and special people in the family which kept us all warm during the winter weather. True pastimes for her would be tending to her rose bushes, her plants, reading the newspaper, doing color art in her adult coloring books, and getting the house ready for the Christmas holidays was as she would put up each ornament on her Christmas tree with care. Granny never saw the need in learning to drive a car, her chauffer was either her husband or her children all these years and she didn't miss a beat in her travels. She cherished her family and enjoyed visiting and spending time with relatives and close friends, especially her grandchildren. Her love for God, family, friends, and the joy of life will remain forever. She will be missed dearly by all, but her sweet, southern grace will be in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Marion Dale Mire of Kaplan; three sons: Leslie Mire and wife, Nora of Lafayette; Thad Mire and wife, Jana of Kaplan; and Leighton Mire and wife, Holly of Duson; daughter, Retanna Mire of Opelousas; grandchildren: Blaine Mire and wife, Jennifer of West Monroe; Heather Mire of Lafayette; Aimee Mire of Iota, Gabrielle Mire Cross of Glenmora; Hillary Mire of Kaplan; Landon Olivares of Opelousas; and Nicholas Mire of Duson; step grandchildren: James Alt and wife, Julianne of Baton Rouge; Michael Alt and wife, Colleen of Mandeville; Natalie Mills of Lafayette; Channon Duplechin Ardoin of Lafayette; and Cydney Duplechin of Mississippi; great-grandchildren: Gracie Cross, Emmery Cross, Nikohl Warrington, Elijah Mire, and Jacob Mire; step great-grandchildren: Allison Alt, Andrew Alt, Eloise Alt; and Charleigh Ardoin; special cousins, Jeanette Pertuit and husband, Wayne of Marrero; sister, Linda B. LeMaire and husband, Leo of Kaplan; brother, Howard Blanc Jr. of Morgan City; sister-in-law, Shirley Bourque and husband, Donald of Kaplan; brother-in-law, Gerald C. Mire of Kaplan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ready to welcome her in Heaven are her parents, Howard M. Blanc Sr. and Marie Roche Blanc; sister, Lou Anna B. Faulk and husband, Larry Faulk; brothers, Raymond Mark Blanc and wife, Gladys Blanc; and Gerald Mark Blanc; daughter-in-law, Cherri Saltzman Mire; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elton Mire and Edmay Hardy Mire; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Mary Blanc; maternal grandparents, Leodious and Estelle Roche; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Mire. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, 300 N. Eleazar Avenue, Kaplan. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA, 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close