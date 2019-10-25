Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Clair Vidrine. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be observed on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette for Beverly Clair Vidrine Mire, 77, who passed away Friday, October 25th at Cedar Crest Memory Living Facility in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Sunday, October 27th from 11:00 am to 8:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm on Sunday, October 27th at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Austin Leger, of Opelousas, will serve as Celebrant of the Mass Service. Father Gilbert Dutel, of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church, will serve as Co-Celebrant. Gift Bearers will be Beverly's granddaughters. Beverly was born August 27, 1942, in Eunice and was a long-time resident of Lafayette. Beverly graduated from Kaplan High School in Kaplan, LA and completed her post-education at the University of Southwestern LA (USL, now ULL - University of Louisiana at Lafayette) with a Bachelor of General Studies as well as a Master of Pastoral Studies from Loyola University in New Orleans. She was a parishioner of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette and was active in many ministries there, including the Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary and the Ladies' Altar Society. Beverly also worked as a DRE (Director of Religious Education) at various Catholic parishes in the Acadiana area. She faithfully served as a Spiritual Director to many and facilitated multiple retreats at Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat Center in Grand Coteau. Beverly was well-respected within the Diocese of Lafayette where she worked. Her ministries extended throughout Louisiana and she shared her faith through various presentations, workshops and classes. Prior to her work in the church, Beverly worked in the banking industry in both Franklin and Zachary, LA. Beverly's life exemplified the life of Christ and was filled with compassion and serving others. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and her trip to the Holy Land was especially memorable. One of the highlights of Beverly's life was to spend time with her family. Beverly is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Paul Lee Mire, of Lafayette; four children, her two daughters, Maria Benoit and her husband Mario, of Lafayette and Paula Sarver and her husband Daniel, of Knoxville, TN and her two sons, Anthony Jude Mire and his wife Angele, of Lafayette and Christopher Gerard Mire and his wife Sherri, of Pearland, TX; two brothers, Alvin Vidrine and his wife Janice, of Houston, TX and Philip Vidrine and his wife Cindy, of Mansfield, TX; ten grandchildren, Lauren Cyr, Stephen Sarver, Christina Benoit Stutes, Jacob Sarver, Abigayle Mire, Jonathan Benoit, Alex Mire, Kyle Mire, Natalie Mire and John Michael Mire as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Remie Antoine and Lucy Thibodeaux Vidrine. Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Beverly's six grandsons. 