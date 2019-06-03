Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Crain. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Crain, 86, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her residence in Lafayette. Beverly was born May 12, 1933 in Greensboro, North Carolina and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from Greensboro High School in 1951 and went on to graduate from Southern Seminary. Beverly was a loving wife and mother. She was always involved in her children and grandchildren's lives by supporting each of their interests. Beverly was active in her community as a member of Chez Amis and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Lafayette General Medical Center. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette and was a volunteer on the Offertory Guild. Beverly enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing bridge and always loved a trip to the beach. Most of all, Beverly loved spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Beverly is survived by two daughters, Laura Kleinpeter and her husband, Greg of Baton Rouge and Cindy Felio of League City, TX; one son, Jimmy Crain and his wife, Michelle of Lafayette; her brother, William Kellam Oden, Jr. of Greensboro, NC; eight grandchildren, Courtney Kleinpeter Groves and her husband, Matt, Ashley Kleinpeter Misko and her husband, Daniel, Shannon Kleinpeter, Paul Felio and his wife, Kelsey, Emily Felio, Wesley Goforth and his wife, Tabitha, Alessandra Guillory and her husband, Cody and Gabrielle Crain; six great-grandchildren, Caroline Groves, William Groves, Samantha Groves, Frances Misko, Marianne Misko and John Michael Misko and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Jimmy "Jim" Harold Crain and her parents, William Kellam Oden, Sr. and Wanda Louise Haddock Oden. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to Beverly and her family. Beverly's wishes were for her remains to be spread at the beach. We are respecting her wishes, and this will be done at a later date. Celebrate Beverly's life and her love for animals by donating to the Lafayette Animal Shelter, 613 West Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette, LA 70507, (337) 291-5644. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette and was a volunteer on the Offertory Guild. Beverly enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing bridge and always loved a trip to the beach. Most of all, Beverly loved spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Beverly is survived by two daughters, Laura Kleinpeter and her husband, Greg of Baton Rouge and Cindy Felio of League City, TX; one son, Jimmy Crain and his wife, Michelle of Lafayette; her brother, William Kellam Oden, Jr. of Greensboro, NC; eight grandchildren, Courtney Kleinpeter Groves and her husband, Matt, Ashley Kleinpeter Misko and her husband, Daniel, Shannon Kleinpeter, Paul Felio and his wife, Kelsey, Emily Felio, Wesley Goforth and his wife, Tabitha, Alessandra Guillory and her husband, Cody and Gabrielle Crain; six great-grandchildren, Caroline Groves, William Groves, Samantha Groves, Frances Misko, Marianne Misko and John Michael Misko and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. 